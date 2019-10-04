WHEN 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE 940 W. Main St., El Centro
INFO October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Donors who give the code “QUILT” at registration have a chance to win a “Bleed Pink” quilt. Donors receive free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at www.LStream.org
