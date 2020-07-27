July 27

Silliman Road closed

WHEN From July 27 to Aug. 1

WHERE from 0.2 miles east of Casey Road to 0.5 miles west of Hastain Road

INFO Road closure due to concrete canal lining. Detour route will be posted. For more information, call (760) 482-3680

 

Preschool craft

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page

 

STEM lab

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom

 

Let’s R.E.A.D. adult book club

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom

INFO This activity is for adults 18 and older.

 

July 28

 

Rutherford Road closed

WHEN July 28-29

WHERE From Best Road to State Route 115

INFO 24-hour, two-day closure for paving repairs. Use alternate route. Call (442) 265-1818 for more information.

 

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page

 

Virtual Baby Time

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page

INFO For babies through 2 years old

 

July 29

 

Virtual Storytime

WHEN 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page

 

July 30

 

Special presentation

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.