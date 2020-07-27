July 27
Silliman Road closed
WHEN From July 27 to Aug. 1
WHERE from 0.2 miles east of Casey Road to 0.5 miles west of Hastain Road
INFO Road closure due to concrete canal lining. Detour route will be posted. For more information, call (760) 482-3680
Preschool craft
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page
STEM lab
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom
Let’s R.E.A.D. adult book club
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom
INFO This activity is for adults 18 and older.
July 28
Rutherford Road closed
WHEN July 28-29
WHERE From Best Road to State Route 115
INFO 24-hour, two-day closure for paving repairs. Use alternate route. Call (442) 265-1818 for more information.
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page
Virtual Baby Time
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page
INFO For babies through 2 years old
July 29
Virtual Storytime
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page
July 30
Special presentation
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page
