Today

Plenty of sunshine with gusty winds developing this afternoon. Very hot. High 114F. SW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 82F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 111F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph.