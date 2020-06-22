Online Summer Family Reading Program
WHEN from June to August 13
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library
INFO Visit the library’s web page at http://calexicolibrary.org and regidter each member of the family who will be participating (all ages are welcome) Make sure you apply for a Camarena Memorial Library card if you don’t have one. Give us a call at (760) 768-2170 and we can check and renew if necessary. If you already have one you can fill out the application on website and email it to librabry@calexico.ca.gov (include copy of you ID)
Live Streaming Band Together: COVID-19 relief virtual benefit concert
WHEN June 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WHERE bandtogetheriv.org
INFO Proceeds will benefit the ECRMC Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Fund. The event will feature Ruben Hernandez, Poli Magana, George Legakes, Anthony Soboleski, Misery Whistle, BERNADETTE Plazola, Ed Flower, 36 Bridges, Jerry Demara, with special celebrity guest appearances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.