Sept. 8

 

Virtual Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom

 

ESL Class (English Second Language)

WHEN 4 to 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom

 

Workforce Literacy Workshop

WHEN 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom

 

YMP meeting

WHEN noon

WHERE LGBT Resource Center

INFO For questions about the calendar, please email info@ivgbtcenter.com

 

Pride meeting

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE LGBT Resource Center

 INFO For questions about the calendar, please email info@ivgbtcenter.com

 

Sept. 9

 

Virtual Story time

WHEN 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom

INFO For ages 3 to 5

 

ESL Class (English Second Language)

WHEN 4 to 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom

 

Sept. 10

 

Zoom STEM Lab

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom

INFO For ages 4 to 12

 

Let’s Talk Virtually

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom

INFO For ages 18 and over

 

ESL Class (English Second Language)

WHEN 4 to 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom

 

 

 

