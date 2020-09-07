Sept. 8
Virtual Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom
ESL Class (English Second Language)
WHEN 4 to 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom
Workforce Literacy Workshop
WHEN 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom
YMP meeting
WHEN noon
WHERE LGBT Resource Center
INFO For questions about the calendar, please email info@ivgbtcenter.com
Pride meeting
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE LGBT Resource Center
INFO For questions about the calendar, please email info@ivgbtcenter.com
Sept. 9
Virtual Story time
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom
INFO For ages 3 to 5
ESL Class (English Second Language)
WHEN 4 to 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom
Sept. 10
Zoom STEM Lab
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom
INFO For ages 4 to 12
Let’s Talk Virtually
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom
INFO For ages 18 and over
ESL Class (English Second Language)
WHEN 4 to 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom
