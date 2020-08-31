Sept. 2
Caregiver group – El Centro
WHEN 10 to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Web and phone
INFO For more details, call (800) 272-3900 or (619) 678-8322.
Sept. 4
LifeStream community blood drive
WHEN 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE 207 W. Legion Road, Brawley
INFO All successful donations are tested for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, which can reveal a donor’s potential to donate convalescent plasma, a powerful way to help those fighting COVID-19. This test does not detect if the donor is currently infected. Donors receive free cholesterol screening. Please set an appointment by calling LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visiting LStream.org. All blood donors must wear a mask/face covering (masks/coverings with one-way valves to filter outside air are not sufficient) and submit to a temperature check and COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to donor waiting area.
