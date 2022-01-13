Alzheimer’s caregivers support group
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Via Zoom
INFO This free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/dementia offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. To join the meeting online, go to https://alz-org.zoom.us/j/96693904077?pwd=V2pqdHZTaEdLL1NOVXVkZktNOFFNQT09. To attend by phone, dial (888) 788-0099. Meeting ID: 966 9390 4077. Passcode: 318535. For more information, call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900.
El Centro Community Center blood drive
WHEN 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE 375 S. First St., Rooms A & B, El Centro
INFO To maintain social distancing, appointments are strongly recommended. Visit lstream.org/cityofelcentro to make an appointment. Face coverings are required. In preparation for your donation, eat a hearty meal and drink plenty of fluids. Bring a photo ID with proof of age. Donors younger than 17 must bring a signed LifeStream parental consent form.
Bingo
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.