El Centro Community Center blood drive
WHEN 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE 375 S. First St., Rooms A & B, El Centro
INFO To maintain social distancing, appointments are strongly recommended. Visit lstream.org/cityofelcentro to make an appointment. Face coverings are required. In preparation for your donation, eat a hearty meal and drink plenty of fluids. Bring a photo ID with proof of age. Donors younger than 17 must bring a signed LifeStream parental consent form.
Domestic violence class for men (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
