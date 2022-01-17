Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration

WHEN Noon

WHERE Imperial County Courthouse steps, 939 Main St., El Centro

INFO Ceremony will include a re-enactment of Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

Domestic violence class for women (English)

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For persons convicted of certain domestic violence offenses who must complete this program as part of their probation terms. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com

Weight loss program

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO For ages 21-64. Learn about diet, exercise, nutrition, supplements and smoothies. Call (760) 592-4066 or email info@ivlgbtcenter.com for more information.

Iota Omicron Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi meeting

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Home of Cynda Henry, El Centro

INFO Dinner meeting.

