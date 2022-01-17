Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration
WHEN Noon
WHERE Imperial County Courthouse steps, 939 Main St., El Centro
INFO Ceremony will include a re-enactment of Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.
Domestic violence class for women (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For persons convicted of certain domestic violence offenses who must complete this program as part of their probation terms. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Weight loss program
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For ages 21-64. Learn about diet, exercise, nutrition, supplements and smoothies. Call (760) 592-4066 or email info@ivlgbtcenter.com for more information.
Iota Omicron Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi meeting
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Home of Cynda Henry, El Centro
INFO Dinner meeting.
