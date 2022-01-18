Storytime
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Children 5 and younger
Crafty Tuesdays
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 6-12
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
Trans support group (English)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.
Library Learners Book Club
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
ESL class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
