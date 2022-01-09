IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.
WHERE Painted Gorge
INFO Explore a canyon of color, surrounded by millions of years of earthquakes and volcanoes.
A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 73F. Winds light and variable.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 73F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
