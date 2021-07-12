Free lunch
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18
Baby Time
WHEN 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom
INFO For babies 2 and younger
Weight loss group
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Get started on a healthier lifestyle with Shozo Hasegawa, NP. Learn about diet, exercise, nutrition, supplements and smoothies. Intended for ages 21 to 64. Donations are accepted.
