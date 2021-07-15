Island Fun
WHEN 2 to 4 p.m.
WHERE Frank Wright Middle School Gymnasium, 855 N. Imperial Ave., Imperial
INFO Let's have some Island Fun! Tots ages 3-5 are welcome to join us. Islanders will be hula dancing, making fresh lemonade and playing with sand. Cost is $20. Register online at https://cityofimperial.recdesk.com/Community/Program.
Mis Vacaciones en la Biblioteca
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 5 to 12
Let's Talk Virtually
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom
INFO Adults only
Parent/family peer support group
WHEN 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
WHERE LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO A safe space to share our feelings after our children come out as LGBT, so that we can be more understanding and supportive. This is a judgment-free zone.
