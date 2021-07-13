Right Now
104°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 29%
- Cloud Coverage:36%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:43:58 AM
- Sunset: 07:51:48 PM
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 105F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 84F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies. High around 110F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
- CPD seek suspect in woman’s stabbing death
- Fallen deputy laid to rest
- Ordena juez federal traslado de presunto traficante de migrantes a San Diego
- Exigen californianos cerrar brecha entre ricos y pobres
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Wife charged with poisoning husband’s food agrees to plea deal
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Man dies after fainting
- Arrestan Alguaciles a presunto traficante en Calexico
- I was wrong about Chrissy Teigen…but not her banana bread
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Case against ECPD officer dismissed
- Judge requests transfer of accused migrant smuggler
