Mis Vacaciones en la Biblioteca
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave, Calexico
INFO Ages 5 to 12
Community Air Grant application workshop
WHEN 4-6 p.m.
WHERE Remote access only, via Zoom. Phone: (866) 434-5269. Conference code: 779864. Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85447677401?pwd=VGw5S3FqZG8vczdQUlhxMzZhR1RKdz09&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery#success
INFO The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is pleased to announce that the application period is now open for Community Air Grants Program (Air Grants Program) and invites you to participate in a remote-access (Zoom) public workshop for the Air Grants Program request for applications. The following are eligible to apply for a Community Air Grants: 1) A California community-based organization holding a current tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code 2) A California organization, not affiliated with a local, municipal, city, county, or state governmental agency or entity, and holding a tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code as the Grantee, in partnership with a California community-based organization without Section 501(c)(3) status designated as a sub-grantee, and 3) A California Native American Tribe. For the purposes of this grant, this includes all Federally Recognized Tribes, and other California Native Americans, as defined by Governor’s Executive Order B-10-11. The total funding available for this project is $10 million.
CARB staff will provide an overview of key information including a project overview, timeline, and application and eligibility requirements, and provide an opportunity for interested parties to ask questions related to the solicitation.
The public workshop will be held via Zoom at the following date and time. A meeting agenda and remote access registration information will be provided on the Community Air Grants Events webpage prior to the meeting date.
Let’s Talk Virtually
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom
INFO For adults only
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.