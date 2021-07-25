Today

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 78F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 102F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.