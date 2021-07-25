Right Now
- Humidity: 69%
- Cloud Coverage:76%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 05:51:30 AM
- Sunset: 07:45:26 PM
Today
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 78F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 102F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Driver in fatal crash to stand trial
- Calexico teachers call district’s latest offer ‘an insult’
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Man killed in June 14 police shooting identified
- Firma Gobernador ley de financiamiento de vivienda
- Encampments, dumping continue to frustrate
- Park in Imperial renamed after Redondo
- Arrestan federales a criminal sexual de menores
- Detienen en Mexicali a fugitivo estadounidense
- US Attorney releases details of Chinese hacking case
- Apresan a delincuente armado cerca de Food 4 Less
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.