Lifestream community blood drive
WHEN 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE 770 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Donors receive a “Count on Me” beach towel, a $10 Stater Bros. gift card, and have a chance to win a sweepstakes drawing for two Disneyland park-hopper tickets. Donors also receive free cholesterol screening. Please set an appointment by calling LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visiting LStream.org. NOTE: All blood donors must wear a mask/face covering (mask/coverings with one-way valves to filter outside air are not sufficient) and submit to a COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the donor waiting area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.