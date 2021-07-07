Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Unnati Sampat’s office, 1665 S. Imperial Ave., Suite C, El Centro
INFO This group is for those who care for spouses or family members with dementia or Alzheimer’s and information and support are provided. For more information, call the Alzheimer’s Association at (619) 541-8851 or Jim Shinn at (760) 353-2467.
