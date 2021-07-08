Son Shine-Sunset grief support group
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE 1073 Ross Ave., #C, El Centro
INFO The Son Shine-Sunset grief support group provides information, support and resources for those who experience loss of a child, from pregnancy to the death of adult children. We will be socially distanced and masks encouraged but not required. Most members have been vaccinated. For more information, call Jim Shinn at (760) 353-5059.
