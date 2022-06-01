Alzheimer’s caregivers support group

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. Masks are required. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900.

Central Union High School

graduation

WHEN 8 p.m.

WHERE Central Union High School, Cal Jones Field, 1001 W. Brighton Ave., El Centro

Southwest High School graduation

WHEN 8 p.m.

WHERE Southwest High School, Eagle Field, 2001 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro

