2022 Active Minds Send Silence Packing exhibit
WHEN 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley College, 2700 Building South Quad, 380 E. Aten Road, Imperial
INFO Join the IVC Student Health Center in partnership with Active Minds in an immersive experience that sparks conversation and inspires action for suicide prevention.
Bingo
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
S.T.E.A.M. lab
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 5-12
Let’s Talk
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older.
Bingo
WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)
WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.
