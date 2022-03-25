Domestic violence class for men (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Selena Tribute 2022
WHEN 5-9 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
INFO The public is encouraged to sing or dance a Selena song. Resource tables, artists and food vendors will be on site.
