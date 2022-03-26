Burning Bush International Golf Tournament
WHEN Registration at 7:30 a.m.; tee off at 9 a.m.
WHERE Del Rio Country Club, 102 Del Rio Road, Brawley
INFO Three-person teams, $125 per player. Great cause, great fun. To register, go to www.bbiuganda.org or call Jorden Tucker at (760) 550-1313 or Jim Rhodes at (760) 604-6310.
Art & Music Street Fair
WHEN 5-10 p.m.
WHERE Town Square, Main and Seventh streets, Downtown El Centro.
INFO Music, exhibits, performances, food trucks, art and beer garden.
