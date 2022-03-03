Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 86F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WSW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.