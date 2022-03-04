American Legion Auxiliary
rummage sale
WHEN 7 a.m.-noon
WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville
INFO Proceeds support our veterans and active duty service members.
Domestic violence class for men (English)
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta (opening day)
WHEN 3 p.m.-10 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Fairgrounds, 200 E. Second St., Imperial
INFO Admission is $8 for adults; $6 for kids 5 to 12 and seniors 60 and older.
