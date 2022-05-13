Domestic violence class for men (English)
WHEN 3 & 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Dancing with the Stars Gala
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Quechan Casino Resort, Pipa Ballroom, 525 Algodones Road, Winterhaven
INFO Scholarship fundraiser for the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program Community Foundation. Tickets are $90 ($720 for a table of eight). Call (760) 482-2644 or visit www.ivropcf.org
Ice Cream Social &
Movie in the Park
WHEN 6-10 p.m.
WHERE Bucklin Park, 1350 S. Eighth St., El Centro
INFO Join us for Mental Health Awareness Day. Free admission. Food and refreshments available for purchase. Featured film will be Disney/Pixar’s “Inside Out.” Don’t forget your lawn chairs and blankets.
