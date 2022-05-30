VFW Post 9305 Memorial Day ceremony — Evergreen Cemetery
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE 201 E. Gillett St., El Centro
INFO Presentation followed by honor guard rifle salute.
VFW Post 9305 Memorial Day ceremony — Bucklin Park
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Veterans Memorial, 1350 S. Eighth St.
INFO Presentation includes reading of new plaque names on memorial, followed by honor guard rifle salute. Bring your own folding chair.
Domestic violence class for women (English)
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Domestic violence class for women (Spanish)
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.