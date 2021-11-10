Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 9:45 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Preschool Power

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Storytime

WHEN noon

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3-5

Movies at the Library

WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Talk Time

WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1

INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)

WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.

WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro

INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY

Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall opening ceremony

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Bucklin Park, 1350 S. Eighth St., El Centro

INFO The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall is a half-scale size tribute monument to the Vietnam War Memorial is Washington, D.C. Join us by paying tribute to all of the men and women who died in the Vietnam War and learn about the social, cultural and political aspects of the Vietnam era in the United States. The exhibit will be open 24 hours, beginning at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 until 8 a.m. Nov. 15.

Cattle Call Mariachi Night

WHEN 6-10 p.m.

WHERE Main Street and Plaza Park, Brawley

INFO Free to attend. Bring the entire family to enjoy an evening of fun with great food, beer and a variety of local singers showing off their talents singing traditional Mexican ballads.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.