Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 9:45 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Preschool Power
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Storytime
WHEN noon
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3-5
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Talk Time
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1
INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)
WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro
INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY
Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall opening ceremony
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Bucklin Park, 1350 S. Eighth St., El Centro
INFO The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall is a half-scale size tribute monument to the Vietnam War Memorial is Washington, D.C. Join us by paying tribute to all of the men and women who died in the Vietnam War and learn about the social, cultural and political aspects of the Vietnam era in the United States. The exhibit will be open 24 hours, beginning at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 until 8 a.m. Nov. 15.
Cattle Call Mariachi Night
WHEN 6-10 p.m.
WHERE Main Street and Plaza Park, Brawley
INFO Free to attend. Bring the entire family to enjoy an evening of fun with great food, beer and a variety of local singers showing off their talents singing traditional Mexican ballads.
