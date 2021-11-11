Veteran’s Day ceremony
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Bucklin Park 1350 S. Eighth St., El Centro
INFO Ceremony to take place at the temporary Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall exhibit at Bucklin Park.
Youth group
WHEN 5-6 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For ages 12-17. Call (760) 592-4066 or email info@ivlgbtcenter.com for more information.
Cowboy Bingo
WHEN 6-9 p.m.
WHERE 165 S. Plaza St., Brawley
INFO Fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Imperial Valley. Must be 21 or older. All military veterans will receive a free drink and bingo card.
