Evening with an Expert:
Thomas Demére
WHEN 6-9 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Dr. Demére’s presentation is entitled, “The Silent Beaches of the Imperial Sea.” Tickets are $35. Reservations are required. The presentation will also be offered on Zoom (ID 818 8751 9846) beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org.
Music of the Masters concert
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, Rodney Auditorium, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO Free concert featuring SDSU choirs, wind symphony and symphony orchestra under the direction of Arian Khaefi, Shannon Kitelinger and Michael Gerdes. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
