Cattle Call Parade
WHEN 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
WHERE Main Street and Plaza Park, Brawley
INFO Free to attend. The parade will be led by the grand marshal and will include equestrian units, decorated floats, great local bands and a multitude of individual entries to entertain your entire family! Don't miss out on seeing all the excitement with food vendors, toys, kettle corn and more!
Diversity in Praise: Celebrating Communities in Spoken Word, Song and Dance
WHEN noon-4 p.m.
WHERE San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, Rodney Auditorium and Rollie Carrillo Quad, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO This free event is will be a celebration of community in spoken word, song and dance. The lineup includes San Diego-based gospel group Next Level, Aztec Dance Group, Imperial Valley College Singers, gospel soloist Markco King, Dr. Vincent Whipple, gospel rap artist Profosee, and DJ Al Boogie and the Brawley Union High School Folklorico Club.
Cattle Call Rodeo
WHEN First show at 2 p.m.; second show at 7 p.m.
WHERE Cattle Call Arena, Brawley
INFO As the COVID-19 pandemic gets behind us, we can now look forward to the 2021 Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo! Tickets on sale now at the cattlecallrodeotickets.com with a variety of times.
