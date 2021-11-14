IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Starts at Sonny Bono Visitor Center at 8 a.m.
WHERE Sonny Bono Wildlife Refuge
INFO Did you know that Imperial Valley has its own volcano? Ever wonder how the Salton Sea was created? Join Imperial Valley Desert Museum as we hike its shoreline. Contact Imperial Valley Desert Museum at (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.
Cattle Call Rodeo
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Cattle Call Arena, Brawley
INFO Third and final performance of the 2021 Cattle Call Rodeo.
Vietnam Veterans Recognition Ceremony
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Bucklin Park, 1350 S. Eighth St., El Centro
INFO Ceremony to take place at the temporary Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall exhibit at Bucklin Park.
