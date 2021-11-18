Bingo
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
Let’s Talk Virtually
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom
INFO Ages 18 and older. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
Youth group
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Ages 12-17
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
Veterans Advisory Council meeting
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE 940 W. Main St., Suite 211, El Centro
INFO The primary purpose of the Veterans Advisory Council is to advise the Imperial County Board of Supervisors regarding issues relevant to Imperial County veterans and their dependents. Contact Federico Garcia at (442) 265-3200 or federicogarcia@co.imperial.ca.us for more information.
