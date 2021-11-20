16th annual Honey Festival
WHEN 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE 300 S. Center St., Westmorland
INFO Be a part of an exciting day filled with contests, entertainment, awards, educational displays and lots of family fun. Our theme this year is BEE the Best YOU! – Bee Healthy. Bee Kind. Bee Positive. Youth boxing event, yoga in the park, gift basket raffle, Busy Bee of the Year Award, parade & dance performances, car club exhibition, and more!
Ocotillo Rocks!
WHEN 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Free community event. Rock cutting, panning for gold, geology walks and “rock” band contest. Contact (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.
Johnson Chapel AME annual Community Fun Day
WHEN 1-4 p.m.
WHERE 264 E. Hamilton Ave., El Centro
INFO Free event, hosted by the Women Missionary Society. Games, cornhole, jumpers, facepaint, barbecue, hotdogs, burgers, live music, guest speakers and more.
