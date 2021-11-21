Kiwanis Early Risers Turkey Shoot
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Rifle and Pistol Association shooting range, 2500 W. Wheeler Road, Imperial
INFO Games, food and refreshments. Win Thanksgiving turkeys. Raffle for prizes and gift cards. Call Stacy Bodus, (760) 996-3732; Gary Andrews (760) 540-0731 or Ana Jorgenson, (760) 427-2323, for more information.
