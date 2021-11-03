SWEEP and Healthy Soil Program grant workshop
WHEN 9 a.m.-noon
WHERE Farm Credit West, 485 Business Parkway, Imperial
INFO Potential applicants are encouraged to attend. Space is limited to 25 attendees. Contact Kristian Salgado at kmsalgado@ucanr.edu or (760) 693-8938 to register.
Alzheimer’s caregivers support group
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office, 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro.
INFO This free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/dementia offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. Masks are required. For more information, call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900.
Storytime
WHEN noon
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3-5
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 2:45 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Talk Time
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1
INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.
Domestic violence class
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO For persons convicted of certain domestic violence offenses who must complete this program as part of their probation terms. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Preschool Power
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
