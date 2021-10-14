Storytime
WHEN noon
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3-5
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Teentober
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 13-17. Join us for art, gaming, books and lots of fun. Bring a friend or two. Light refreshments will be served.
Two-square competition
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way
INFO Grades 4-6. Equipment and/or materials will be provided. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. Parents must sign in and out for their children. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.
Talk Time
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1
INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
Imperial County Redistricting
Advisory Commission public hearing
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE County Administration Center, Board Chambers, 940 W. Main St., Second Floor, Suite 211, El Centro
INFO The 2021 Redistricting Advisory Commission invites members of the community to participate in the redistricting process to ensure district boundaries respect neighborhoods, history and geographical elements.
