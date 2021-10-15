Hula hoop exercise
WHEN 1:30-3:30 p.m.
WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way
INFO For adult seniors. Equipment and/or materials will be provided. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.
Virtual Storytime
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom
INFO Ages 2-10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.