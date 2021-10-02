Traditional Craft Days: Pottery painting
WHEN 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Free community event. For more information, call the museum at (760) 358-7016 or email info@ivdesertmuseum.org.
Imperial County Redistricting Advisory Commission District 1 public workshop
WHEN 1-2 p.m.
WHERE Calexico City Council Chambers, 608 Heber Ave.
INFO The 2021 Redistricting Advisory Commission invites members of the community to participate in the redistricting process to ensure district boundaries respect neighborhoods, history and geographical elements.
Imperial County Redistricting Advisory Commission District 2 public workshop
WHEN 6-7 p.m.
WHERE Heber Community Center, 1132 Heber Ave.
INFO The 2021 Redistricting Advisory Commission invites members of the community to participate in the redistricting process to ensure district boundaries respect neighborhoods, history and geographical elements.
Burning Bush International Clean Water 4 Uganda fundraiser
WHEN 6-8:30 p.m.
WHERE Desert Trails, 225 Wake Ave., El Centro
INFO Help support BBI clean water projects in eastern Uganda. Gene and Gloria Brister will entertain. Tacos Alex will provide taco plates. Drawings for beautiful gift baskets will be held. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com. For questions, contact Jim Rhodes at (769) 604-6310.
