Storytime
WHEN noon
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3-5
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 2:45 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Preschool Power
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Teentober
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 13-17. Join us for art, gaming, books and lots of fun. Bring a friend or two. Light refreshments will be served.
Custom Mason jar (craft)
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way
INFO Free for grades 4-6. Equipment and/or materials will be provided. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. Parents must sign in and out for their children. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.
Talk Time
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1
INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.