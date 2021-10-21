Red Shoe Day
WHEN 7-10 a.m.
WHERE Multiple locations in Imperial Valley
INFO Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, San Diego. Donation sites include local intersections, financial institutions and school drop-off lanes. Donations may also be made virtually texting REDSHOE to 243 725, via Venmo at RMHC-SD-DONATIONS and online at https://p2p.onecause.com/rsdiv2021
SWEEP and Healthy Soil Program grant workshop
WHEN 9 a.m.-noon
WHERE Farm Credit West, 485 Business Parkway, Imperial
INFO Potential applicants are encouraged to attend. Space is limited to 25 attendees. Contact Kristian Salgado at kmsalgado@ucanr.edu or (760) 693-8938 to register.
Bingo
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Imperial County Public Health Department flu clinic
WHEN 1-7 p.m.
WHERE Department of Social Services, 2895 S. Fourth St., El Centro
INFO Flu shots will be administered to individuals 6 months and older at no charge. COVID-19 vaccine will also be offered to eligible participants. For more information regarding county flu clinics or the flu vaccine, visit www.icphd.org or call (442) 265-6700.
In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
Girl Scouts
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
STEAM
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 5 to 12. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
Custom Mason jar (craft)
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way
INFO Free for grades 7-8. Materials will be provided. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. Parents must sign in and out for their children.
Let’s Talk Virtually
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom
INFO Ages 18 and older. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
17th annual PMH Foundation Fall Gala
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Gala Lawn at Pioneers Memorial Hospital, 207 W. Legion Road, Brawley
INFO To RSVP please call Marselle Cook at (760) 550-0200.
Son Shine/Sunset support group
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE 230 S. Eighth St., El Centro
INFO The meetings are to provide support, resources and free books to individuals and families who have experienced a pregnancy loss, or the death of a child of any age. Child care will be provided. If you need additional information, call/text Jim at (760) 353-5059 or email shinnjc@sbcglobal.
