Red Shoe Day

WHEN 7-10 a.m.

WHERE Multiple locations in Imperial Valley

INFO Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, San Diego. Donation sites include local intersections, financial institutions and school drop-off lanes. Donations may also be made virtually texting REDSHOE to 243 725, via Venmo at RMHC-SD-DONATIONS and online at https://p2p.onecause.com/rsdiv2021

SWEEP and Healthy Soil Program grant workshop

WHEN 9 a.m.-noon

WHERE Farm Credit West, 485 Business Parkway, Imperial

INFO Potential applicants are encouraged to attend. Space is limited to 25 attendees. Contact Kristian Salgado at kmsalgado@ucanr.edu or (760) 693-8938 to register.

Bingo

WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Imperial County Public Health Department flu clinic

WHEN 1-7 p.m.

WHERE Department of Social Services, 2895 S. Fourth St., El Centro

INFO Flu shots will be administered to individuals 6 months and older at no charge. COVID-19 vaccine will also be offered to eligible participants. For more information regarding county flu clinics or the flu vaccine, visit www.icphd.org or call (442) 265-6700.

In-person homework help

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

Girl Scouts

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

STEAM

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 5 to 12. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

Custom Mason jar (craft)

WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way

INFO Free for grades 7-8. Materials will be provided. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. Parents must sign in and out for their children.

Let’s Talk Virtually

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom

INFO Ages 18 and older. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

17th annual PMH Foundation Fall Gala

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Gala Lawn at Pioneers Memorial Hospital, 207 W. Legion Road, Brawley

INFO To RSVP please call Marselle Cook at (760) 550-0200.

Son Shine/Sunset support group

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE 230 S. Eighth St., El Centro

INFO The meetings are to provide support, resources and free books to individuals and families who have experienced a pregnancy loss, or the death of a child of any age. Child care will be provided. If you need additional information, call/text Jim at (760) 353-5059 or email shinnjc@sbcglobal.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.