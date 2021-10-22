Canvas painting
WHEN 1:30-3:30 p.m.
WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way
INFO Free for adult seniors. Equipment and/or materials will be provided. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.
Trunk or Treat
WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE Stark Field parking lot, 830 S. Fourth St., El Centro
INFO A family event for children of all ages to enjoy decorated vehicles and to trick-or-treat for tasty sweets in a safe environment. Food trucks will be on site for vending. Don’t forget your costume!
