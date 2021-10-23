Imperial County Public Health Department flu clinic

WHEN 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE Department of Social Services, 2895 S. Fourth St., El Centro

INFO Flu shots will be administered to individuals 6 months and older at no charge. COVID-19 vaccine will also be offered to eligible participants. For more information regarding county flu clinics or the flu vaccine, visit www.icphd.org or call (442) 265-6700.

Beer Fest

WHEN 6-10 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo

INFO Admission is $35 for pre-pay and $40 at the door. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com/IVDM Beer Fest. Contact Imperial Valley Desert Museum at (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.

