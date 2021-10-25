Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 9:45 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Preschool Power
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
California Retired Teachers Association Area XI, Div. 64 meeting
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Rose School, Pioneers Museum, 373 E. Aten Road, Imperial
INFO Lunch will be ordered from Brickhouse Deli (1/2 turkey or roast beef sandwich, potato or pasta salad, chips and cookie). Program is Ruben Hernandez on music. For more information contact Susan Massey at (760) 554-3300 or Cythnia Harvie at (760) 996-2445.
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 1-18
Board games
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Costume contest
WHEN 1-2 p.m.
WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way
INFO Free for ages 3-5. Materials will be provided. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. For children ages 5 and younger, parents must be present at all times. Parents must sign in and out for their children. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.
Efren Coronel Drive dedication and candlelight vigil
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Third Street and Efren Coronel Drive (formerly Legacy Drive)
INFO Ceremony will be held in memory of the long-time El Centro Police Department officer, who died in the line of duty on June 3, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.