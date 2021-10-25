Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Tales for Tots

WHEN 9:45 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

Preschool Power

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs

California Retired Teachers Association Area XI, Div. 64 meeting

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Rose School, Pioneers Museum, 373 E. Aten Road, Imperial

INFO Lunch will be ordered from Brickhouse Deli (1/2 turkey or roast beef sandwich, potato or pasta salad, chips and cookie). Program is Ruben Hernandez on music. For more information contact Susan Massey at (760) 554-3300 or Cythnia Harvie at (760) 996-2445.

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 1-18

Board games

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

Costume contest

WHEN 1-2 p.m.

WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way

INFO Free for ages 3-5. Materials will be provided. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. For children ages 5 and younger, parents must be present at all times. Parents must sign in and out for their children. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.

Efren Coronel Drive dedication and candlelight vigil

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Third Street and Efren Coronel Drive (formerly Legacy Drive)

INFO Ceremony will be held in memory of the long-time El Centro Police Department officer, who died in the line of duty on June 3, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.