In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
Costume contest
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way
INFO Free for grades 7-8. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. Parents must sign in and out for their children. Call (760) 425-0112 for more information.
Family Treasure Night
WHEN 3:30-5 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Family Night in the Parking Lot
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Wear your costume and join us for arts and crafts, games, stories, books and lots of fun.
