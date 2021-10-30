Octobercraft
WHEN 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Halloween-themed crafts, movies, trick or treating, and games. Contact Imperial Valley Desert Museum at (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org for more information.
2nd annual Floating Pumpkin Patch
WHEN Noon-3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.
INFO Free event. The Aqua Track will be up and pumpkin decorating stations will be available. For more information, call (760) 335-4550 or email aquatic.center@cityofelcentro.org.
Imperial Valley Challenger Little League parent meeting and board election
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Evans Park, corner of Fourth and M streets in Imperial
INFO Imperial Valley Challenger Little League is a non-profit organization that give special needs children and teens an opportunity to play baseball, learn sportsmanship and develop socialization. We will have our first general parent meeting and board election for the spring 2022 season. A new board meeting will follow as soon as the election is complete. Anyone interested in the program is welcome to attend.
Imperial Halloween Horror Nights
WHEN 4-8 p.m.
WHERE American Legion Hall, 569 Broadway Ave., El Centro
INFO Imperial High School’s Skills USA Program is holding a haunted maze fundraiser. Admission is $2. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Heber Public Utility District Fall Fiesta
WHEN 4:30 p.m. to midnight
WHERE Tito Huerta Park, 1165 Palm Ave., Heber
INFO Parade, car show, fiesta, food and beer garden, free carnival games, live entertainment, and Day of the Dead community altar. All COVID regulations will be enforced.
