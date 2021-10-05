Storytime
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Crafty Tuesdays
WHEN 1:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 6-12
In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
Pumpkin balloon basketball
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way
INFO For children in kindergarten through third grade. Parents/guardians must complete a registration form before participating in rec center activities. Children ages 3 to 5 must have a parent present at all times. Face masks are required.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
Calexico Adult Education centennial
WHEN 5-8 p.m.
WHERE San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, Rollie Carrillo Quad, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO The Robert F. Morales Adult Education Center will celebrate 100 years of dedicated Calexico adult education. In addition to presentations, proclamations, students singing and folkloric dancers, there will be a slide show of images through the years of Calexico’s adult education programs. Historic photos and memorabilia of the program also will be on display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.