LifeStream Community Blood Drive
WHEN 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Regional Medical Center, 1415 Ross Ave., El Centro
INFO Donors have a chance to win a Southwest Airlines roundtrip air ticket to any U.S. destination served by the airline. Donors receive a pair of cancer awareness socks and a free mini-physical (including readings of blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol, iron level and temperature), with results being posted on the donor’s private online portal. Please set an appointment by calling LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visiting LStream.org. All donors must wear a mask/face covering (mask/coverings with one-way valves to filter outside air are not sufficient) and submit to a COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted. Donors must be at least 15 years of age and weigh at least 115 pounds. Donors under 17 must provide written parental consent.
Bingo
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
Mini canvas painting
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way
INFO Grades 7-8. Materials will be provided. Parents/guardians must complete registration form before participating in activities at the recreation center. Parents must sign in and out for their children.
Let’s Talk Virtually
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom
INFO Ages 18 and older. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
Women’s Health and Paint Night
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE ECRMC Community Education Center at the Imperial Valley Mall
INFO El Centro Regional Medical Center will hold its third annual Women’s Health and Paint Night. Community members will have the opportunity to meet ECRMC’s medical imaging team. The team will be present to promote health and imaging services available to the community. An educational health talk will take place at the beginning of the event and a paint night will follow shortly after Registration is required for the paint activity.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
Cynthia’s Flower Connection grand opening
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE 1045 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Join the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce and Cynthia’s Flowers Connection for their new-location grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. Light refreshments, giveaways and food will be provided.
Pioneers Medical Plaza Open House
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE 751 W. Legion Road, Brawley.
INFO Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District recently put in quite a bit of effort to bring more attention to the clinics across the street from Pioneers Memorial Hospital. We are finally ready to unveil the new and improved Pioneers Medical Plaza! We are celebrating our expanded services and after-hours care with an open house. See our facilities. Meet staff. Win raffle prizes.
