Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 0 months to 18 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Tales for Tots
WHEN 9:45 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 18 months to 36 months. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Alzheimer’s caregivers support group
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office, 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro.
INFO This free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/dementia offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. Masks are required. For more information, call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900.
Preschool Power
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Ages 3 to 5. Part of the Imperial County Raise a Reader Program. In order to participate, call the Imperial County Free Library at (442) 265-7100 or visit https://library.imperialcounty.org/programs
Storytime
WHEN Noon
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3-5. Promotes kindergarten readiness. Space is limited. Call (760) 768-2170 or visit https://calexicolibrary.org for more information.
Virtual homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom
INFO For elementary grades. Email library@calexico.ca.gov or call (760) 768-2170 to get the link.
