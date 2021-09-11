Imperial Valley's 9/11 Memorial Event & Star Climb
WHEN 6:30 p.m. for registration; event begins at 8 p.m.
WHERE IV Fairgrounds, 202 E. Second St., Imperial
INFO This 9/11 Memorial Stair climb marks the 20th anniversary of the ultimate sacrifice that was made by 343 FDNY firefighters and many law enforcement and civilians. Your climb benefits the programs of FDNY counseling Services Unit and the programs of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to support the families of our nation’s fallen firefighters. Registration is $30 onsite. For more information, contact Tiffinie Macias at (760) 498-7153.
